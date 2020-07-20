What Results Will Trump Accept?

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics, including the recent negotiations over EU finances breaking down, President Trump's reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the life and legacy of John Lewis, and the violent protests in Portland and other American cities.

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism | Feds Crackdown on Portland Riots

Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Mixed Legacy of John Lewis

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Ghislaine Maxwell

In the first hour monologue, Jamarl decried Donald Trump's lack of leadership on the nationwide protests and coronavirus.

Then Shane and Jamarl spoke to Caleb Maupin about how the protests in cities like Portland, Oregon, and the federal pushback from the Trump administration create an opportunity to talk about the history of crackdowns on political dissent that have been going on for years in the United States. He cited examples such as the "extraordinary rendition" style program by police exposed in Chicago and in the 2010 raids on members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Caleb said that media focus on what is happening in Portland should be seen as an opportunity to bring up these other examples the people are less aware of.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to Margaret Kimberley about the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Kimberley thought that, while his early work in the Civil Rights Movement with SNCC (the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) was heroic, it did not give him a lifetime pass from criticism. Kimberley went on to say that as a congressman, he was not only undistinguished but he also became part of the Congressional Black Caucus's work inconsistently defeating truly progressive policies. She also stated she thought his support for the Clintons and against Bernie Sanders was very disappointing.￼ Kimberley also talked about her own personal political journey, including the founding of Black Agenda Report in 2006 and her move more and more towards the left.

In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to Tom Luongo about the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and what Tom sees is a connection to Brexit through a series of elitist connections and events ranging from the fall of the Soviet Union to the pillaging of Russia's assets in the 1990s to the Russiagate hoax. Tom says the information that Maxwell and her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein may have on world leaders goes directly into what he sees as a plot to remove Donald Trump from power.

