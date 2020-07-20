Register
11:56 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    What Results Will Trump Accept?

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202007201079937996-what-results-will-trump-accept/

    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics, including the recent negotiations over EU finances breaking down, President Trump's reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the life and legacy of John Lewis, and the violent protests in Portland and other American cities.

    GUESTS

    Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism | Feds Crackdown on Portland Riots

    Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Mixed Legacy of John Lewis

    Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Ghislaine Maxwell

    In the first hour monologue, Jamarl decried Donald Trump's lack of leadership on the nationwide protests and coronavirus.

    Then Shane and Jamarl spoke to Caleb Maupin about how the protests in cities like Portland, Oregon, and the federal pushback from the Trump administration create an opportunity to talk about the history of crackdowns on political dissent that have been going on for years in the United States. He cited examples such as the "extraordinary rendition" style program by police exposed in Chicago and in the 2010 raids on members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Caleb said that media focus on what is happening in Portland should be seen as an opportunity to bring up these other examples the people are less aware of.

    In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to Margaret Kimberley about the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Kimberley thought that, while his early work in the Civil Rights Movement with SNCC (the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) was heroic, it did not give him a lifetime pass from criticism. Kimberley went on to say that as a congressman, he was not only undistinguished but he also became part of the Congressional Black Caucus's work inconsistently defeating truly progressive policies. She also stated she thought his support for the Clintons and against Bernie Sanders was very disappointing.￼ Kimberley also talked about her own personal political journey, including the founding of Black Agenda Report in 2006 and her move more and more towards the left.

    In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to Tom Luongo about the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and what Tom sees is a connection to Brexit through a series of elitist connections and events ranging from the fall of the Soviet Union to the pillaging of Russia's assets in the 1990s to the Russiagate hoax. Tom says the information that Maxwell and her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein may have on world leaders goes directly into what he sees as a plot to remove Donald Trump from power.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Election, Russia, media, COVID-19, John Lewis, Civil Rights, Antifa, Portland, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse