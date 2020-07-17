As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Atlanta Sued Over Masks

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed topics from the federal troops being deployed in Portland to single-payer healthcare to monetary theory to the relationship between Zionism and Judaism.

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Pushing Single-Payer Healthcare

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Author, The Empty Wagon | Zionism and Judaism

Stephanie Kelton - Author and Leading Authority on Modern Monetary Theory| Is Printing Money the Answer?

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he discussed the deployment of federal troops in Portland, Oregon, where nearly two months of violent protests have occurred almost nightly, with massive property destruction. Jamal said he opposes the use of federal troops and said he finds the government pushback frightening.

Then Shane and Jamarl were joined by Joel Segal, one of the architects of Obamacare and a congressional aide to John Conyers for years. He talked about his own pivotal role in writing the Obamacare bill and explained why he thinks progressives need to "hold their nose closed" and vote for Biden as a way to get single-payer healthcare. They also discussed the Civil Rights Movement and how he thinks Martin Luther King would've voted, as well as mentioning a new single-payer bill he is writing for California.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, who described the relationship between Orthodox Judaism and Zionism, which the rabbi says are diametrical opposites. Shapiro described the history of Zionism and how in the 1970s, it changed from a socialist-style of Zionism to a more nationalistic/fascist Zionism that has been a source of much Middle Eastern strife. Rabbi Shapiro also described how anti-Semitism has been used to push Israel's agenda by making it appear to be the only safe place for Jews on Earth when it is actually the most dangerous.

In the third hour, Jamal and Shane talked to Stephanie Kelton about monetary theory and the global economy. She described what she sees as the benefits of not being on the gold standard, as it allows the government more flexibility to print money, and she said it allows governments to operate without the fear of other countries taking their gold reserves. She pointed that out in her new book, in which she argues that the government still lives in fear of using this ability to simply use this power to create policies that she says are beneficial to society. They also discussed the US dollar being used as a reserve currency.

