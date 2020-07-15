Florida Is the New Epicenter

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about a variety of topics, including the spike in COVID-19 numbers across the country, whether Roger Stone's defenders were being unfair to Randy Credico, and the many contradictions in United States foreign policy.

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria and the US Election

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Russia's Response to COVID-19

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the MCSC Network | Protests

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he expressed outrage over the Trump administration's plan to send American children back to school despite the coronavirus threat￼￼.

The hosts were then joined by analyst Maram Susli, and they discussed how the upcoming presidential election will affect policy on Syria. Maram was sharply critical of President Trump's policy but said his saving grace is that he is blunt and does not put a fake humanitarian face on it. She argued that Biden is more dangerous because Democrats attempt to obfuscate the real goals and pointed out that a Biden policy advisor had already talked about a more "humanitarian" approach. They also discussed the pivotal role that Israel has played in the Syrian conflict.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. They also discussed the discrepancy between the number and fatality rate of Russian COVID-19 cases compared to other countries and talked about speculation that the vaccine that has been popular in Eastern Europe and Russia may have been a factor. They also talked about Russia's diminished expectations in dealing with the West, particularly with the United States after a series of US-backed color revolutions around Eastern Europe. They expressed disappointment in recent presidents like Obama and Trump and discussed the recent reworking of arms control treaties.

In the third hour, they talked to activist and Florida resident Niko House. Niko was critical of the United States and especially the state of Florida for not working with Cuba on the coronavirus crisis, citing the obvious similarities in climate and other factors. He also discussed the lack of media coverage on Florida governor Ron DeSantis' defunding of many online educational programs. They also discussed the differences between the US and world response in funding COVID-19 research.

