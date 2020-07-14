Establishment Pushback on Trump's Stone Decision

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed the recent decision by President Trump to commute the sentence of his longtime advisor Roger Stone, the systemic problems with American media, and the upcoming election.

GUESTS

Rick Sanchez - Internationally Recognized, Award-winning Broadcast Journalist, reporter, news presenter, and host of the nightly news show News with Rick Sanchez on RT America | The 2020 Election and the State of Modern Journalism

Tyler P. Nixon - Archivist, activist, technologist, legal counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone's Commutation

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | What Went Wrong with the United States' View of War

In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue looked at President Trump's decision Friday to commute the sentence of longtime advisor Roger Stone, who called out the Democrat hypocrisy on the issue of lying to Congress.

Then Shane and Jamarl spoke to veteran TV journalist Ricky Sanchez about the upcoming national election. Rick said that he sees very little difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on issues of foreign policy, but Biden scares him less on a personal level and Donald Trump is not someone that he would hire. Rick also talked about how CNN censored material from a book he had written when he worked for that network and decided the impact of careerism on truth-telling.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamal talked to Roger Stone advocate Tyler Nixon about the recent decision by President Trump to commute Stone's sentence. Tyler pushed back on the idea that Roger Stone did anything wrong and went into detail about Stone's contentious relationship with witness Randy Credico. Nixon also described the intense questioning that he says Roger Stone was assailed within an attempt to charge Stone with a process crime.

In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane spoke with Danny Sjursen about the government and the media's shifting narrative about the US involvement in Afghanistan and the uncorroborated story that Russia was paying bounties. Danny said he believes the media coverage of foreign policy has gotten worse in recent times. They also discussed whether America learned the wrong lesson after the world wars and moved away from the model of citizen soldiers to one of "warriors."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com