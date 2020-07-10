Supreme Court Bombshells on Oklahoma & Trump's Tax Returns

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the recent decisions by the Supreme Court, the teetering economy as COVID-19 cases spike, and the international impact of the war drums beating on China.

GUESTS:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | US/Russia/China Relationship

Daniel Lazare - Journalist, author of several books about the US Constitution and American urban policy | US' Disastrous International Response to COVID-19

Ben Swann - Award Winning Television News Anchor, investigative journalist, and a host on the program Boom Bust airing weekdays on RT America | Protests Demand Justice Amid COVID-19 & Big Pharma's Race To A Vaccine

In the first hour, Jamarl, in his monologue, traced the roots of the drug war back to the Nixon administration. Then the hosts talked to Steven Lendman and discussed the massive changes taking place in society in the past 10 years and whether they will lead to major changes in policy, such as reparations. They also discussed the possibility of war across the world as the United States is no longer a unipolar power.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane spoke to Daniel Lazare, who said that the historic legacy of racism doesn't just impact black people in America, but white people as well. They also discussed whether the Black Lives Matter movement has made a tactical mistake by exclusively focusing on black lives.

In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to Ben Swann, who said he thinks Joe Biden may become the first person to run for president by simply hiding out, as President Trump seems to have lost touch with the disaffected American workers who were his base in 2016. They also discussed the danger to US industries due to America's debt load and the ramping up of tensions with China.

