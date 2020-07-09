Steele Dossier Slammed by UK Court

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about a range of subjects, including the new revelations in the lawsuit brought against Christopher Steele, education, how the US economy will fare in a post-COVID-19 world, and the upcoming election.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Sanders and the Trump Task Force

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Steele Dossier Ruling

Marshall Auerback - Market Analyst and Writer for the Independent Media Institute | Offshoring and the Covid-19 Economy

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | COVID-19 Lethality and Asymptomatic Spread

In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue touched on COVID-19, education, and media spin.

Then Jamarl and Shane were joined by Ted Rell, who said that he has concerns that the Trump task force is an attempt by Senators including Bernie Sanders to "sheepdog" progressive Democrats into voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Ted said he agrees with many of Sanders' policies but that he sees this as a valid concern￼ for progressives. They also discussed the possibility the economic collapse could cause the federal government to go bust.￼

In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Alexander Mercouris, who found several points in the UK High Court's ruling against ex-British spy Christopher Steele worthy of note, including the fact that Steele admitted to details concerning Vladimir Putin's dealings with Alfa Bank and that Steele admitted that he was aware he was working for the Democratic Party and specifically people connected to Hillary Clinton.

In the second hour, Marshall Auerback joined Jamarl and Shane to discuss how the US corporate practice of "offshoring" has led to a number of displacements in the United States economy. Citing Boeing as an example, Auerback pointed out the international consequences of the United States' trade policy and discussed with the hosts how this impacts the United States R&D capacity. Auerback also discussed why he thinks President Trump should propose locally-based public works programs.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to Kim Iversen about why she thinks it's vital for children to go back to school. Kim also discussed her addiction to Twitter, why she's left the platform and the lack of media fact-checking in the "Russian Bounties" story.

