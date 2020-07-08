Deadly Denial On COVID-19 and the Economy?

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about a variety of topics from the current spike in COVID-19 cases to innovative ways to fight climate change to game theory as it applies to our economy.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | COVID Spike

Dr. Guy McPherson - Internationally Recognized Speaker, award-winning scientist, world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change | Dealing With Extreme Climate Change.

Scott Santens - Writer, full-time advocate for UNCONDITIONAL Basic Income (UBI) | Action to Save the Economy

In the first hour monologue, Jamarl Sounded alarm bells over President Trump's incorrect predictions on the COVID-19 pandemic and said he was putting economic interests over health.

Also in the first hour, Jamarl and Shane spoke with Dr. Mikhail Kogan, who said that a lot of people not only don't seem to take the virus seriously but also are not implementing the recommended policies. He also said that summer heat doesn't seem to have continued to flatten the curve and predicted more restrictive measures will be put into place.

In the second hour, the hosts talked to leading climate change expert Dr. Guy McPherson, who discussed his long-term work as a climate scientist and said that it's been met largely with derision, plagiarism, and contempt. He also discussed a new project he's working on with a colleague from Harvard that involves using mirrors to reflect the sun's energy back and said he hoped the project would find funding.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to Unconditional Basic Income advocate Scott Santens, who discussed the need to stimulate spending as a way to combat the economic troubles created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed the history of the game Monopoly, and Scott pointed out there is an alternative version called Prosperity that allowed everyone to win, something he said is a very different model then we use in our current economy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com