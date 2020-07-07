Register
10:38 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    COVID-19 Won't Slow Bill Browder's War on Russia

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202007071079820662-covid-19-wont-slow-bill-browders-war-on-russia/

    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about a variety of topics, including the latest news of UK sanctions on Russia, new annexations by Israel, and radicalism in West Virginia.

    GUESTS

    Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, and Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five | Israeli Annexations and Sanctions

    Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception and Hedge Fund Manager | The Magnitsky Act & the Browder Hoax

    Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Big Media and Big War

    Eleanor Goldfield - Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, activist, journalist, and co-host of the podcast Common Censored | Radicalism and West Virginia

    In his monologue, Jamarl grieved for Bernie Sanders' defeat and highlighted Sanders' comments on race.

    Then Jamarl and Shane spoke to Miko Peled about Israel's history of annexation, including the Golan Heights, parts of Syria￼, and now areas of Jerusalem￼. They also talked about the effect this has on the day-to-day life of Palestinians and how the US could use financial leverage to end it if they chose to, but Milo described how the power of the Israeli lobby even extends to school books￼.

    In the second hour, author Alex Krainer talked to Shane and Jamarl about the Magnitsky Act and how it works to provide an extrajudicial process that is helping to cover for powerful interests in the United States and the United Kingdom that were taking assets from Russia after the fall of Communism. Krainer said the latest sanctions from the UK are another example of using these sanctions to stop justice.

    In the second hour, they talked to guest Margaret Kimberly, who explained how media consolidation under Bill Clinton has led to the promotion of narratives that are keeping Donald Trump engaged in endless war. She pointed out that Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, owns the Washington Post, which has been used to push CIA and other political establishment stories. She gave examples of how the Russiagate narrative, including the involvement of cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, has been pushed by the media outlets.

    In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to Eleanor Goldfield about her documentary, Hard Road of Hope, a film about past and present radicalism in the resource colony of West Virginia. They also discussed race, radicals, and the recent protests across the country, as well as the environmental impact of energy production.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    West Virginia, Bill Browder, Magnitsky Act, BlackLivesMatter, Israel, Russia, United States, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse