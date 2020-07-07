COVID-19 Won't Slow Bill Browder's War on Russia

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about a variety of topics, including the latest news of UK sanctions on Russia, new annexations by Israel, and radicalism in West Virginia.

GUESTS

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, and Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five | Israeli Annexations and Sanctions

Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception and Hedge Fund Manager | The Magnitsky Act & the Browder Hoax

Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Big Media and Big War

Eleanor Goldfield - Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, activist, journalist, and co-host of the podcast Common Censored | Radicalism and West Virginia

In his monologue, Jamarl grieved for Bernie Sanders' defeat and highlighted Sanders' comments on race.

Then Jamarl and Shane spoke to Miko Peled about Israel's history of annexation, including the Golan Heights, parts of Syria￼, and now areas of Jerusalem￼. They also talked about the effect this has on the day-to-day life of Palestinians and how the US could use financial leverage to end it if they chose to, but Milo described how the power of the Israeli lobby even extends to school books￼.

In the second hour, author Alex Krainer talked to Shane and Jamarl about the Magnitsky Act and how it works to provide an extrajudicial process that is helping to cover for powerful interests in the United States and the United Kingdom that were taking assets from Russia after the fall of Communism. Krainer said the latest sanctions from the UK are another example of using these sanctions to stop justice.

In the second hour, they talked to guest Margaret Kimberly, who explained how media consolidation under Bill Clinton has led to the promotion of narratives that are keeping Donald Trump engaged in endless war. She pointed out that Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, owns the Washington Post, which has been used to push CIA and other political establishment stories. She gave examples of how the Russiagate narrative, including the involvement of cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, has been pushed by the media outlets.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to Eleanor Goldfield about her documentary, Hard Road of Hope, a film about past and present radicalism in the resource colony of West Virginia. They also discussed race, radicals, and the recent protests across the country, as well as the environmental impact of energy production.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com