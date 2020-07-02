Power Play in Hong Kong as US Starts Long Hot Summer

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about a variety of topics, including the latest news from Hong Kong, the occupation in Seattle, and how problems with the US economy could leave America with another "Grapes of Wrath" moment.

Guests:

Ford Fisher - Filmmaker and Journalist | The Black House Autonomous Zone

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News | Latest Developments in Hong Kong

Richard D. Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | May Day Strikes and China

In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue dealt with the way President Trump's enemies on the left and right are using the unconfirmed "Russian Bounties" story against him.

Then Jamarl and Shane talked to video journalist Ford Fisher about the recent protests and occupations. Fisher described some of the action he saw by the police and the experiences of the videographer he hired to cover the Seattle occupation, which was shut down by police yesterday.

In the show's second hour, Shane and Jamarl discussed the latest developments in Hong Kong with Danny Haiphong, as well the reaction from the UK, Australia, and the United States' soft power intervention in China's affairs. They talked about how recent events will affect millions of Hongkongese, and Danny pointed out that many forces have lined up to protect US / UK colonial power.

In the third hour, Professor Richard Wolff said that he's seeing the world economy facing a historic crisis, unlike anything he's seen in his lifetime. He also discussed the potential for a nationwide rent crisis. Wolff said he was overwhelmed when he first saw the statistics on business rentals and thinks that the problems will last years, not months. He closed out with some practical advice to prepare for the upcoming crisis: save your money and don't make any risky financial decisions, because you may well need every penny you can get.

