Everyone From Left to Right Agrees the US Government Is a Mess

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed everything from crypto-currency to policing to how the government response to Covid-19 will cause more problems than it helped.

Guests:

John McAfee is a controversial & visionary computer programmer, businessman, and political commentator | Cryptocurrency & Taxes

Johanna Fernandez is a professor, author, editor, and film producer whose latest book is entitled The Young Lords: A Radical History, a history of the Puerto Rican counterpart of the Black Panther Party | Slavery And Its Impact on Black America

Lee Camp - American Stand-Up Comedian, Writer, Actor, and Activist | Protests Going Away?

In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue dealt with the problems he sees with the executive order that President Trump recently signed on policing.

Then the hosts talked to legendary cybersecurity expert and fugitive John McAfee, who discussed the importance of privacy in cryptocurrency. The freewheeling discussion ranged from whether taxation itself is valid to McAffee's views on the current protest movement, the police, the JFK assassination, and why Eisenhower was the last legitimate president.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to Johanna Fernandez about how the history of slavery in the United States impacts black Americans to this day. They also discussed how the "triangular trade system" created systemic racism in the United States.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to activist, comedian, and host of RT's Redacted Tonight Lee Camp, who discussed whether the protests across the United States will achieve anything more than cosmetic changes. Camp was critical of the Democrats and Republicans for symbolic gestures and creating an atmosphere that divides Americans. Camp pointed out that Joe Biden has enjoyed putting his name on crime bills throughout his career, and said that the Democrat and the Republican response to the coronavirus update amounted to putting a Band-Aid on a tsunami and warned of a massive looming housing crisis.

