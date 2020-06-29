US Intelligence's Latest Anti-Russia Accusations

In today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues in the news including the latest frightening coronavirus numbers, the ongoing protests, and anonymously sourced accusations that Russia was targeting US soldiers.

GUESTS

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, founder and CEO of the MCSC Network | BLM Protests and Florida's COVID Situation

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | New Anti-Russia Fake News

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Bretton Woods, The Nixon Shock, and The USD As A Reserve Currency

William Craddick - Founder of Disobedient Media | Jeffrey Epstein

In his monologue, Jamarl talked about the latest unproven accusations from the New York Times and Washington Post that Russian intelligence were offering bounties for the Taliban to kill US troops.

In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to political analyst and activist Niko House about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected essential workers, many of whom are people of color. Niko also discussed his experience with the protests and the police from his vantage point in Miami, Florida. They also discussed where they see the protests going, especially with the election coming in November.

In the second hour, they talked to Moscow-based geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda about the accusations against Russia by intelligence agencies and how the claims are being accepted by so many in the absence of any proof.

Then they spoke to libertarian Tom Luongo about his radical views on the world economy where he sees a system that is merging Marxism and Keynesianism and how central banks are causing corruption around the world. They also discussed the international debt crisis and whether the only option at this point is a complete reset.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to journalist William Craddick about the latest developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case, including competing motions from legendary attorney Alan Dershowitz and one of Epstein's victims to keep records sealed. They also discuss the role of Ghislaine Maxwell in the Epstein saga and how Epstein seems to have operated as a freelance seller of information.

