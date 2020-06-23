John Bolton and the New Cold War Push Against China

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about former National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, economic advisor Peter Navarro's comments on China, and attempts by Black Lives Matter protestors to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square last night.

Guests

Joe Lauria - Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, political commentator, and author of How I Lost By Hillary Clinton | What's Behind the Protests

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, and Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five | Black Lives Matter and Israel

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Loud and Clear, author of books including The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis and The Reluctant Spy | John Bolton & Iran

In the first hour, the hosts talked to Consortium News editor Joe Lauria and discussed the attempt by protesters to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square the night before. Are symbols like statues important, and is this the most practical action the protesters can take now? They also discussed why Jamarl believes Joe Biden is actually worse than Donald Trump on foreign intervention.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about recent comments by President Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro where he claimed that the China trade deal signed earlier this year was dead, and that the Chinese sent hundreds of thousands of people to the US to infect Americans with Covid-19. The president has pushed back on his own advisor's claim and there is no proof that the Chinese sent anyone to infect Americans.

Then they were joined by author Miko Peled, who explained why he believes that the state of Israel is the enemy of the Black Lives Matter movement. They also talked about Obama's hypocrisy on the issue of reparations.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Sputnik producer Wyatt Reed, who described what he saw in Lafayette Park as protestors tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson and talked about the protestor's motivations.

The hosts also talked about John Bolton with John Kiriakou, former CIA officer, author, and co-host of Sputnik's Loud and Clear. Kiriakou said John Bolton is the definition of the DC swamp class, which makes trying to triangulate his battle with President Trump difficult. Kiriakou discussed the clearance process for Bolton's new book, how President Trump is pulling out of treaties, and the impact on foreign policy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com