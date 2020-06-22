Is Black Lives Matter a Color Revolution?

Guests
Alex Krainer - Author of Grand Deception and Hedge Fund Manager | Bill Browder & SDNY
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | De-dollarization and Color Revolutions
Ben Swann - Award Winning Television News Anchor, investigative journalist, and a host on the program Boom Bust airing weekdays on RT America | Tech Censorship and Black Lives Matter
In the show's first hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to author Alex Krainer about his book Grand Deception, an expose on Bill Browder, the American-born hedge fund manager who is behind the international drive for the Magnitsky Act. They also discussed how Browder ties into the Southern District of New York, the focus of the recent row when SDNY chief Jeffrey Bernman initially refused to step down.
The hosts went toe-to-toe with Tom Luongo in the second hour, talking about whether the recent Black Lives Matter protests are a version of George Soros' "color revolution" plans, with the Maidan Coup in Ukraine being a prototype for the current action. Tom also asked whether the Covid-19 pandemic was hyped on purpose to take down President Trump.
In the final hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to journalist Ben Swann about the latest moves by high tech companies to censor independent voices on social media. Ben also discussed whether the Black Lives Matter movement will result in real change or be subverted by the media.
