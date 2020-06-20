The Economics of Covid-19

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan had a freewheeling discussion of the economic issues surrounding Covid-19, economics, and the nationwide protests.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, Eagle Scout, Marine, libertarian’ish | Covid-10 Economics

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Trump Retweets Max Blumenthal

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | The Impending Economic Collapse

Chris Hedges -Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist, author of 11 books and host of On Contact airing on RT America | The Deeper Issues Behind the Protests

In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke with economist Mark Frost about the effect the coronavirus crisis had on the US economy and debated the cost-benefit analysis of the economic problems caused by the lockdown.

They also talked to international analyst Mark Sleboda about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on the world, the pressure that the European Union is putting on the UK post-Brexit, a scandal in the Belarusian election, and how Donald Trump ended up re-tweeting a liberal journalist Max Blumenthal.

In the second hour￼, the hosts discussed more viewpoints from callers on the coronavirus update and welcomed writer Steven Lendman. They discussed the impending economic crisis for regular "Main Street" Americans and the lack of political leadership on stimulus. They also discussed whether police violence is a cause or symptom of a bigger problem.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to RT host and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges, who said that the real issues behind the nationwide protests go beyond just issues about policing and touch the nerve of deeper issues of inequality. Hedges also said he expects the police crackdown to get worse, not better.

