Bolton Book Bombshells: Might Be Lies, But Should The White House Really Shut It Down?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas & Shane Stranahan were joined by guests to talk about the upcoming elections in the USA, the course of the country's ongoing protests, and how America's industrial policy and outsourcing affected the black community in America.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What IS "Biden-ism?" & Do Our Politics Need A Culture Atonement

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | The Deception Behind NATO's Colonization of Ukraine

Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and host of Economic Update | Working Class: Mobilize Or Lose & Pandemic, Protests and Economic Disaster

In our first hour, we were joined by Ted Rall to talk about 'Biden-ism' (hint: it's whatever Trump isn't), the stranglehold establishment Democrats have on leftwing political opportunities in the United States, and talked about culture, race, and whether the current unrest will be ignited into a wider economic protest by the rent crisis due to hit the USA.

In our second hour, we spoke with Scott Ritter about NATO's colonization of Ukraine, why the word 'colonization' applies to the state of Ukraine as it was constructed, and how we're seeing the legacy of the country's deep ethnic tensions play out. We also talked about Trump's Space Force and the Cold War's nuclear legacy.

In our third hour, we spoke with Richard D. Wolff about America's industrial policy and how outsourcing impacts the black community in America, as well as the nature of the worldwide economic underclass and why Wolff believes it's an inevitability of the cyclical economic crises endemic to capitalism.

