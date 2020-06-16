Trump to Prosecute Bolton if He Publishes Tell-All

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the Black Lives Matter movement, its origins and roots, its legitimacy and the real issues at hand, and the recent symbolic actions against Confederate statues made in the name of the BLM movement.

Guests:

Peter LaVelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | Whelan Conviction + Is Downing Statues Empty Symbolism?

Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and Author of 'Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents | Kente Cloth Confusion & Black Mis-Leadership

Elbert Guillory - Former member of both the Louisiana state Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives | The BLM Movement

In our first hour, we were joined by Peter LaVelle to talk about the Paul Whelan conviction in Russia, what we can read in the media tea-leaves about the specifics of the case, and to talk about whether tearing down Confederate statues is useful symbolism or a distraction.

In our second hour, we were joined by Margaret Kimberley to talk about the history of Black Lives Matter movement, its founders, who Alicia Garza is, and what she represents in the BLM movement and its relationship with establishment politics.

In our third hour, we spoke with Elbert Guillory about the Black Lives Matter movement, what America should learn in order to effect real change and to look deeper at the issue of inequality in America.

