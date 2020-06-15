Atlanta Sees Major Protests as BLM Movement Grows in USA

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the Capitol hill Autonomous Zone, the economic hardships underlying the conflicts in the USA, and the effects of China's de-dollarisation on America's monetary primacy.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of 'City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism' | The Politics of CHAZ, The Never-Ending Battle For The Confederacy

Ian Miles Cheong - Journalist who covers media, politics & culture, Managing Editor at HumanEvents.com | George Floyd Protests

Rick Sanchez - Internationally recognized, Award-Winning broadcast journalist, reporter, news presenter, and host of the nightly news show 'News with Rick Sanchez' on RT America | China Dumps The Dollar, Is A Mortgage Crash Coming?

In our first hour, we were joined by Caleb Maupin to talk about the politics of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, the events taking place in the city and what they portend for politics across the country, and how we're seeing the reignition of longstanding schisms in the push to take down memorials to the Confederacy.

In our second hour, we were joined by Ian Miles Cheong to talk about the economic roots of the sentiments that have ignited American politics following the death of George Floyd about decades of police violence against and social oppression of black Americans in the post-Civil Rights era.

In our third hour, we were joined by Rick Sanchez to talk about his career, to give advice to broadcasters, and to talk about de-dollarization as China moves to reduce its dependency on the USD - and what implications that move, along with the wider burgeoning global economic crisis, on credit markets in America and around the world.

