Trump Rally Attendees Can't Sue If They Contract COVID-19

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the understudied upsides of taking psychedelics, the truth about this week's job numbers and what we should expect next from the markets, and to scrutinize America's questionable foreign policy stratagems.

Guests:

Adam Eidinger - Activist and organizer in the fight to legalize cannabis | Decriminalization vs Legalization & Mushroom Advocacy

Marshall Auerback - Market analyst and writer for the Independent Media Institute | A Closer Look At The Jobs Numbers & The Market

Michael Maloof - RT national security analyst and former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense | US Foreign Policy, Sanctions Under COVID, & Iran/Venezuela

In our first hour, we were joined by Adam Eidinger to talk about the fight for marijuana decriminalization and legalization, why some activists are satisfied with just decriminalization, and to give us his knowledge and personal experience of the restorative powers of some natural psychotropics.

In our second hour, we spoke with Marshall Auerback about what the recent optimistic job numbers report got wrong, why he's more pessimistic about the course of the American economy, and what we can expect to see as the coronavirus crisis slowly grows.

In our third hour, we were joined by Michael Maloof to look at American foreign policy, the global signals of a shift out of an era marked by American preeminence and into a new more distributed world order, and to talk about Iran and Venezuela's budding relationship as key opponents of America's economic and military hegemony.

