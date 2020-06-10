NYC Opening Up as Texas Sees Second Wave of COVID-19 a Month After Reopening

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan spoke with guests about America's support of violence in Ukraine and how we're seeing the echoes of that violence in communities and police at home.

Guests:

Jareth Corpus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever A Pawn' | The Ukrainian Diaspora & The Lingering Effects of the Maidan

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | George Floyd Protests

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Obama Responds To Protests - But Is Justice Coming For George Floyd?

In our first hour, we were joined by Jareth Corpus to look at the west-east rulership divide in the Ukraine, how that unresolved background of ethnic and political tensions has mired the country in turmoil for centuries, and how those grievances were marshaled by the United States in the Euromaidan and brought to their worst extent in the ongoing policies of ethnonationalistic warfare on the breakaway People's Republics in Donbass and Lugansk.

In our second hour, we spoke with Carmine Sabia about the protests, what justice means for George Floyd as well as Derek Chauvin, and to talk about how we should handle evidence in these kinds of cases - in the public eye, as well as a judge or jury's.

In our third hour, we were joined by Niko House to talk more about the George Floyd protests, including the conversation on dismantling or defunding the police, where we should try to reform our obviously flawed criminal justice system and to put the glorification of violence in America into context.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com