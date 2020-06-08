Minneapolis City Council Votes to Dismantle Police Department

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan discussed the issues at the heart of the protests, what happened the day that George Floyd died, the state of the global Coronavirus situation, and talked about what Trump's move to pull troops from Germany means for Europe.

Guests:

Joe Lauria - Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, a Political Commentator and Author of 'How I Lost By Hillary Clinton' | Post-Weekend Developments as America in Revolt

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Partial Withdrawal of American Troops in Germany

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT America’s Daily News Program 'In Question' | Protests Across US: Unifying or Divisive?

In our first hour, we were joined by Joe Lauria to discuss the protests over the last few weeks, what they signify for America's social fabric, and to talk about where we're headed as local governments respond to protestors' requests to defund and dismantle institutions of policing in cities across the country.

In our second hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about life in Russia during the coronavirus crisis and to give us an impromptu, informal tourism itinerary for honeymooners and vacationers in the country. We also talked about Trump's announcement that he'd be pulling 25% of the United States' troops out of the country.

In our third hour, we were joined by Manila Chan to discuss media coverage of violence at the protests and whether there's a skew in favor of the protestors, the cops, or simply covering the worst of both sides. We also debated the real issue: whether police in the United States disproportionately target black communities with more arrests and more violent treatment.

