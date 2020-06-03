Troops Called Into DC, Fayateville Police Kneel Before Protestors, Tension Generally Increases

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about COVID-19 and Iran's shipment of oil to Venezuela, and articulated deeper fissures in the ongoing conversation about the George Floyd protests.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Practical Ways to Prevent/Decrease Severity of COVID

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Iran/Venezuela



Nicole Roussell - Sputnik News Analyst and a producer for ‘Loud & Clear’ which airs on Radio Sputnik M-F from 4-6PM | Police Attack/Repression of Journalists



Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for By Any Means Necessary which airs on Radio Sputnik M-F from 2-4PM | Police Attack/Repression of Journalists



Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Physician, Progressive Healthcare Activist and National Outreach Director at Progressive Democrats of America.org | Healthcare Not Warfare



Ben Swann - Award Winning television news anchor, investigative journalist and a host on the program Boom Bust airing weekdays on RT America | Protests Demand Justice Amid COVID-19 & Big Pharma's Race To A Vaccine



In our first hour we were joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to discuss how to reduce the severity of COVID-19 once you've contracted it, as well as how to keep from getting it in the first place. Afterwords we were joined by Elijah Magnier to talk about Iran's shipment of oil to Venezuela and what it signifies in America's fading economic hegemony.



In our second hour we were joined by Nicole Roussell and Wyatt Reed to talk about the George Floyd protests, how we should compare today's protests to the Civil Rights movement, and to have a real conversation about whether these forms of dissent are warranted.



In our third hour we spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman about the urgency of pushing for improved healthcare and the myopia of America's policies foreign and domestic. Afterwords we were joined for the first time by Ben Swann to talk about the George Floyd protests and America's treatment of the coronavirus medical crisis.