Trump Invokes Insurrection Act as Protests Continue

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the political unrest taking place this weekend in the United States, Trump's responses, and how his statements belie the United States' own militaristic foreign policy and overbearing economic agenda.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Why Did the US Torch Syria's Wheat? And What About Trump Labeling Antifa a Terrorist Organization?

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Editor and Publisher of TargetLiberty.com and a Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | George Floyd Died For Trying to Compete with the FED

Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and Author of 'Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents' | Worldwide Solidarity for George Floyd & Biden's Low Point in Black Politics

Tyler P. Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone Ungagged

In our first hour we spoke with Maram Susli about the United States' civil unrest, rioting, and looting - and also looked at the country's looting of Syrian oil and its burning of Syrian wheat fields. We talked about the nationwide George Floyd protests, rioting, and Trump's response.

In our second hour, we spoke with Robert Wenzel about the protests, why they got kicked off, and what he thinks it says about our political philosophy that somebody died as a result of trying to do what the Fed does every day. Afterward, we spoke with Margaret Kimberley about the protests, what ties them to the problems facing black people in America, and how we should orient ourselves to understand what's happening.

In our third hour, we were joined by Tyler P. Nixon to talk about what would count as justice for Roger Stone, what the man has to say now that he's being permitted to speak, and where the suppression of political speech conflicts with America's core principles.

