Massive Nationwide Protests, Riots Over George Floyd Killing

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the nationwide civil unrest and dramatic, fiery, and often violent riots which took place this weekend across the United States. We also spoke with Lucy Komisar about Bill Browder's lies in the Magnitsky story.

Guests:

Rick Sanchez - Broadcast Journalist, Reporter, News Presenter, and Host of 'News with Rick Sanchez' on RT America | What Minneapolis Cops Got Wrong & US Violence Post George Floyd Killing

Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for By Any Means Necessary | Special Report: Police Repression of Journalists

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | US Police View Americans Like Enemy Combatants

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Browder's Response to Her Comments

In our first and our second hour, we were joined by guests to talk about this weekends' protests and riots over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. We spoke with Rick Sanchez about the mistakes that Minneapolis police made in their initial response to the protests, and why we're seeing these actions continue to spring up across the nation.

We continued the conversation in our second hour with Sputnik's own Wyatt Reed, who has been live and on the ground in Washington, DC during these protests, before continuing the conversation with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who told us where he thinks the United States has acted and reacted unwisely in this crisis.

In our third hour, we were joined by Lucy Komisar to discuss Bill Browder's response to her submission to Australian authorities on their proposed Magnitsky Act, which facts Browder ignored and hid in his response and how she'd debunk it, and why he's bothering to lie in the first place: to hide his own crimes and complicity in a massive, immoral fraud on both Russian taxpayers and his shareholders.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com