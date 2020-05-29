Warzone in Minneapolis, Trump Threatens Looters, Twitter Steps In

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the United States mounting tensions with China, the United States' weird policies and social mores on masks, and where the novel coronavirus crisis will leave the EU.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Trump To Mitigate The Indo/China Dispute?

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Russia slams US Foreign Policy as Dangerous and Unpredictable - And Will The Coronavirus End the EU?

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of 'City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism' | Mask(ing) Politics & US Foreign Policy Towards China

In our first hour, we were joined by Stephen Lendman to talk about the territorial dispute between Indonesia and China over regions of the South China Sea, and whether Trump may step in against the Chinese government as part of a wider wave of recent jingoism in the United States against the country.

In our second hour, we spoke with Alexander Mercouris about the United States' foreign policy and how its actions are being viewed internationally, as well as the potential economic catastrophe coming in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In our third hour, we spoke with Caleb Maupin about how different states and demographics have responded to social distancing measures and the increasingly mandated use of masks. We also talked about the United States' foreign policies towards China and its long-term economic war on the country.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com