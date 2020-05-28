LA Protest May Have Been a Flashpoint in BLM Movement

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the United States' foreign policy towards China, reviewed responses to COVID from around the world, and looked at the downstream effects from Trump's Executive Order on Social Media.

Guests:

Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | Russiagate & US Foreign Policy Towards China

Marshall Auerback - Market Analyst and Writer for the Independent Media Institute | Who Got Pandemic Solutions Right? And What to Expect From the Post-Lockdown Economy

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Twitter's Trump Fact Check & The Executive Order

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of 'American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News' | The Hong Kong/China Situation

In our first hour, we spoke with Peter Lavelle about the legacy of the failed Russiagate collusion hoax in American politics and America's foreign policy disposition towards China.

In our second hour, we were joined for the first time by Marshall Auerback to review the efficacy of different countries' approaches to ameliorating the pandemic and looked at where the global economy is headed and what we should expect.

In our third hour, we spoke with Daniel McAdams about Trump's executive order on social media, what caused it and what it contains, and what it might spell for social media tech giant's notorious roles as editorial agents for public opinion. After we were joined by Danny Haiphong to talk about Hong Kong and China, how COVID has affected the protests, and what recent events reveal about the relationship between the United States and China.

