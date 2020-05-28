Japan, Europe Planning Major Stimulus Efforts

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the history of Ukraine and the consequences of COVID-19 on Americans and around the world

Jareth Copus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever A Pawn' | The Holodomor & Ukrainian Nationalism

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Ukraine & Iranian Tankers

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Unemployment Consequences

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Increased Surveillance Post Lockdown & How Weather Patterns Are Affecting COVID

In our first hour, we were joined by Jareth Copus to talk about the history of the Holodomor, the facts of what happened, its influence on modern Ukrainian identity, and its role as the roots for some of the darker elements in Ukrainian nationalism.

In our second hour, we followed up on our conversation with Jareth by talking with Mark Sleboda about the history of Ukraine and the delivery of Iranian oil to Venezuela.

In our third hour, we talked to Mark Frost about the causes of the global economic contraction, and the consequences of the dramatically increased unemployment claims. Afterword, we spoke with Kim Iversen about the effects of governments' responses to the coronavirus, the threat of increased surveillance, and what might affect the novel coronavirus's trajectory.

