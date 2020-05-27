Questions About Total COVID-19 Death Count Swirl

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the legacy of Russiagate, how Italy's recovery is going, what you can do to stay safe and sane during social distancing, and what's at stake in the 2020 election.

Guests:

Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Staying 'Well'/Living with COVID

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy Update

Bill Binney - Former Technical Director at the NSA | Senate Votes Down Wyden/Daines

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | RussiaGate & Bernie: Base Will Vote Biden

In our first hour, we were joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to discuss how we can stay well and live healthy under varying shades of lockdown during this pandemic. After we spoke with Andrew Spannaus from just outside Milan about how Italy's facing this crisis as the economy figures out coping strategies to help its reopening process.

In our second hour, we spoke with Bill Binney about the Patriot Act, Mitch McConnell's amendments and the Wyden pushback, and the continued expansion of government corruption after clear abuses of power in the 2016 election have gone unaddressed.

In our third hour, we were joined by Niko House to talk about the legacy of the Russiagate hoax, how it affected American politics, and what Bernie Sanders will do with the legacy of his campaign now that the Democrats have thrown themselves unreservedly behind Joe Biden.

