Biden Opens 8-Point Lead Over Trump in Presidential Election

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan spoke with guests about what a Biden presidency might look like, the United States' sanctions policy and Mike Pompeo's influence, and the evolution of the coronavirus crisis.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What a Biden Presidency Might Look Like, but Don't Blame Progressives for a Trump 2nd Term

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Mike Pompeo and the United States's Sanction Warfare

Dr. Paul Turner - Rachel Carson Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale University | The Evolution of the CoV-2/COVID-19 Pandemic, And Will There Be A Second Wave?

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | China/Pompeo/Inspector General

Lee Camp - American Stand-Up Comedian, Writer, Actor, and Activist | The "Who C.A.R.E.S.?" Act

In our first hour we were joined by Ted Rall to talk about where Biden presidency might take the United States, and how progressives have been pushing back against a DNC-led election for years.

In our second hour we spoke with Stephen Lendman about Mike Pompe and the United States' unmitigated economic warfare internationally. Afterward we were joined for the first time by Dr. Paul Turner to talk about viruses: what they are, how and when they originated, what role they've played in the evolution of life, and how our coronavirus response is going to handle the crisis.

In our third hour we were joined by Medea Benjamin to talk about Mike Pompeo's antagonism towards China and the escalation of tensions, partly in response to COVID. After we spoke with Lee Camp, who helped to fill in for Lee Stranahan today. Camp and Nixon talked about the state of left-wing politics, Bernie Sanders, and the week's news.

