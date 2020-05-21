US Lockdown Delays Have Cost More Than 36,000 Lives, Says Columbia University's New Model

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan spoke with guests about Ukraine and the DNC, the science behind cannabis' role as an immune support, Israel's diplomatic perspective, and the economic side of the coronavirus crisis.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | DNC Hoax & Ukraine Amb. Yovanovitch Lied/Schiff committee hid the truth

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath, Registered Master Herbalist and Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry | Researchers: Cannabis Showing Promise to Block Coronavirus

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Israel's Strikes on Syria

Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and host of Economic Update w/Richard D. Wolff | Stimulus Bill Falls Short Yet Again & Economic Fallout of the Pandemic

In our first hour we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about the history of the 2016 election, the deeper roots and modern uses of antagonism towards Russia, and how Ukraine's history and politics fits into where we are now.

In our second hour we spoke with Dr. Lakisha Jenkins about the potential uses of cannabis in slowing or abating COVID-19. After we spoke with Elijah Magnier about Israel's recent attacks on Syria and their diplomatic situation as China makes strides in the region.

In our third hour we spoke with Richard Wolff about the difficulty of solving the serious economic problems hitting more Americans as the country's economy has shut down in response to fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

