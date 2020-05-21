US Lockdown Delays Have Cost More Than 36,000 Lives, Says Columbia University's New Model

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | DNC Hoax & Ukraine Amb. Yovanovitch Lied/Schiff committee hid the truth
Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath, Registered Master Herbalist and Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry | Researchers: Cannabis Showing Promise to Block Coronavirus
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Israel's Strikes on Syria
Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and host of Economic Update w/Richard D. Wolff | Stimulus Bill Falls Short Yet Again & Economic Fallout of the Pandemic
In our first hour we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about the history of the 2016 election, the deeper roots and modern uses of antagonism towards Russia, and how Ukraine's history and politics fits into where we are now.
In our second hour we spoke with Dr. Lakisha Jenkins about the potential uses of cannabis in slowing or abating COVID-19. After we spoke with Elijah Magnier about Israel's recent attacks on Syria and their diplomatic situation as China makes strides in the region.
In our third hour we spoke with Richard Wolff about the difficulty of solving the serious economic problems hitting more Americans as the country's economy has shut down in response to fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
