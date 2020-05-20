US Virus Deaths Projected to Hit 113,000 by Mid-June

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined for the first time by Bill Ayers, spoke with Margaret Kimberley about Joseph Biden's history and the US's sanctions on Venezuela, and were joined by Pat Ryan to talk about Gamergate and Steve Bannon's weird history.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and Author of 'Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents | New Attacks on Venezuela

Pat Ryan - AI Warfare Specialist | Bannon and Gamergate

William Ayers - Auther and Former Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) | 60s History, His Work and Writing, Andrew Breitbart

In our first hour we spoke with Margaret Kimberley about Joseph Biden's history in Ukraine after phone calls were leaked between former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and former US Vice President Joe Biden. The calls included Biden promising to provide support for Ukraine, conditional on the country removing the country's top investigator who was looking into both the oil company Burisma and NABU, the FBI-backed unit behind the anti-Manafort 'Black Ledger'.

In our second hour, we spoke with guest about Pat Ryan about the history of Gamergate, how online communities act when everyone's anonymous, Steve Bannon's weird history investing in a company that profited from Chinese prisoners laboring in virtual worlds for virtual currency, and how that history ties into what's happening today in the worlds of cryptocurrency and politics.

In our third hour, we were joined for the first time by guest Bill Ayers to talk about his history founding the Weather Underground, his writing and thinking and what he's working on after decades of activism, and to hear about his dinner with Andrew Breitbart.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com