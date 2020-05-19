Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Anti-Malarial Drug Seen as Central to America's COVID Approach

Guests:
Jareth Copus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever A Pawn' | The Holodomor & Ukrainian Nationalism
Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Why is The US Bombing Somalia? & US Imperialism - Big Sticks, Even Bigger Guns
Tyler P. Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Benedict Bannon
In our first hour, we were joined by Jareth Copus to talk about the history of Ukraine, the background of the Holodomor, the roots of the Soviet Union's agricultural crisis in the 1930s, and how widespread famine set the stage for the rise of Ukrainian nationalism.
In our second hour, we spoke with Danny Sjursen about the United States' attempts at control over the Horn of Africa in its contests with Daesh offshoot Al-Shabaab, as well as with China's increasing influence in the region.
In our third hour, we were joined by Tyler P. Nixon to talk about Roger Stone and Steve Bannon after Bannon gave an account of his relationship with Stone before the Senate that crucially contradicted his testimony during Stone's trial.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)