Trump Says Another Round of Bailout Checks Due to Americans Over COVID-19

Guests:
Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | To Mask Or Not To Mask
Robert Wenzel - Economist, Editor and Publisher of TargetLiberty.com and a Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Trump Plans to Use Military to Deliver Vaccine
Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of 'American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News' | Biden/Kim/US Imperialism
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, co-author of HR 676 | H.R. 6666/COVID Relief Efforts
In our first hour we were joined by Maram Susli to talk about masks, rules prohibiting and requiring them, the social attitudes toward the use of PPE in the current pandemic, and whether wearing masks is more or less dangerous than going maskless in public places.
In our second hour we spoke with Robert Wenzel about whether the recommended policies of many governments around the world in shutting down public places are helping or hurting the course of the pandemic. After we spoke with Danny Haiphong about North Korea, what we should make of the recent imbroglio of officials airing their suspicions that Kim Jong-un had died, and Joe Biden's history and candidacy.
In our third hour we spoke with Joel Segal about H.R. 6666 and other proposed health measures during the pandemic. We also critiqued both the White House's response to COVID and the Democratic party's handling of their policies in the face of the crisis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)