US Could Face Its 'Darkest Winter' in Modern History Over Virus

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Steele and Ukraine
Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath, Registered Master Herbalist and Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry | CBG - The 'Stem Cell' Cannabinoid
Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | US/Russia/China Relationship
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | China/Nuclear Arms & Flynn Case
We were joined in our first hour by Alexander Mercouris to talk about Russiagate, the history of Ukraine, and the many links between Ukraine and the Russia-oriented scandal during the 2016 presidential election.
In our second hour, we were joined by Dr. Lakisha Jenkins to talk about CBG and the evolving science on the endocannabinoid system. After that, we spoke with Stephen Lendman the United States' relationships with China and Russia.
In our third hour, we were joined by Scott Ritter to talk about China's rising role in the world order and how the USA views it, as well as to revisit the Russiagate story by looking at the Justice Department's treatment of Michael Flynn.
