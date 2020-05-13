Fauci Warns Against Reopening a Day After Trump Declares We Have 'Prevailed'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about America's presidential race, the Ahmaud Arbery shooting and case, the history of Ukrainian nationalism, pandemic fears as the real driver of economic shutdowns, and the future of work and welfare.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | #MeToo Biden Reade

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Biden/G20 Women/Venezuela\

Jareth Copus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever A Pawn' | The Holodomor & Ukrainian Nationalism

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Effects of Stimulus

Scott Santens - Writer and full-time advocate for UNCONDITIONAL Basic Income | Proposed UBI Legislation

In our first hour, we were joined by Ted Rall to talk about the accusations Tara Reade has made against Joe Biden, how credulous we should be of each party in this situation, and where the scandal seems to be going as Senate Democrats have muted and mixed responses. After we spoke with Medea Benjamin about the recent attempted overthrow of the Maduro government in Venezuela.

In our second hour, we spoke with Jareth Copus about the post-WW2 Ukrainian political situation and its waves in modern history. We talked about the influence of the Bandera faction of nationalists on Ukraine's role near the center of the international stage with the Euromaidan revolution and the consequent war in the Donbass.

In our third hour, we spoke with Mark Frost about the effects of the stimulus bills and the economic shutdowns, and the idea that fear of the pandemic is driving the economic slowdown, not government interventions. After we spoke with Scott Santens about the prospect of Unconditional Basic Income, how it differs from Universal Basic Income, and where the economy and our society might go if we switch to a fully subsidized citizenry.

