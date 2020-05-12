COVID-19 Reportedly Circulating in White House

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Ukrainian Divide
Jareth Corpus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever A Pawn' | Ukraine & Mykola Lebed
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Iraq Government Changes
Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live and host of Freight Broker Live | Uber Launches New Program Amid Continued Job Losses
Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Magnitsky & Australia's Magnitsky Act
In our first hour, we were joined by Mark Sleboda and Jareth Copus to talk about the history of the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, the east-west divide in Ukraine, and the CIA's support of Mykola Lebed.
In our second hour, we were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Iraq's presidential election and the state of the conflicts between the different state-backed rebel groups in the region. We also spoke with Stephen Oatley about the trucking industry and recent weeks' protests over incredibly low rates.
In our third hour, we were joined by Lucy Komisar to discuss the latest news in the Bill Browder story and Australia's rejection of comments critical of Browder's narrative despite its key planks being stripped in recent weeks by revelations from journalists around the world.
