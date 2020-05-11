Germany Seeing Increase of Cases After Ending Lockdown

Guests:
Adam Eidinger - Pro-Cannabis Activist and Organizer | Medical Cannabis 'Essential' Under COVID
Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | US Sanctions
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Joe Biden and Pandemic Inequality
In our first hour, we spoke with Adam Eidinger about pro-cannabis policy and activism, psychedelics and the push to decriminalize some hallucinogenic substances and the issues of drug addiction and spiritual epiphanies.
In our second hour, we spoke with Danny Sjursen about the thorny history of the USA's use of sanctions, including their current sanctions on countries including Venezuela and Iran and their opposition towards sanctions on Rhodesia during a time of apartheid when the country was under pressure from the UN.
In our third hour, we spoke with Kim Iversen about the issue of sexual harassment, the varieties and role of sexual attraction in hierarchical relationships, and Joe Biden's presidential run.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)