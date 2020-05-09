Two Georgia Men Charged with Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about an alternative political party for populists, yesterday's developments in the Russiagate story, plant-based diets, and the potential abuse of the coronavirus pandemic by branches of the US government.

Guests:

Nick Brana - Founder and National Director at Movement for a People's Party | Why We Need a New Party/Progressive Movement

Tyler P. Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone's State Persecution & Flynn Charges Dropped

David L. Franklin - ACE certified Personal Trainer and Precision Nutrition Coach based in Washington, DC | Veganism and Fitness

Whitney Webb - Staff writer for The Last American Vagabond | How the US National Security State Is Using Coronavirus to Fulfill an Orwellian Vision

In our first hour we were joined briefly by Nick Brana to talk about the latent demand for a new political party and why he thinks populism should become their rallying point.

In our second hour we were joined by Tyler P. Nixon to talk about the consequences of the charges against Michael Flynn were dropped yesterday as a bundle of 52 documents related to Russiagate was also released yesterday. Afterwords we spoke with David L. Franklin about plant-based diets, his move from paleo to a vegan diet, and to talk about why he values plants nutritionally.

In our third hour we spoke with Whitney Webb about the attempted implementation of longstanding government programs and fringe policies in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. We discussed the civil liberty concerns many have about these programs, and the high-tech billionaire connections to every branch of the IC and the bodies preparing to administer these policies.

