Georgia Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery Going to Grand Jury

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined by guests to talk about conflicts in the Middle East, the state of the states of Syria and Lebanon, what we should learn from China's economic growth over the past 25 years, and how Germany's handling COVID-19.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria, Lebanon, and COVID

Richard D. Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | May Day Strikes and China

Ali Abunimah - Co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of 'The Battle for Justice in Palestine' and 'One Country: A Bold-Proposal to End the Israeli-Palestinian Impasse' | Middle East Update

Ilona Pfeffer - Radio presenter and correspondent for Sputnik News Germany in Berlin | Germany's COVID Response

In the first hour, Lee and Garland spoke with Maram Susli about how Syria has handled COVID-19, the demographic backgrounds of countries in the Levant, the bridges and divides between the region's religious sects, and the peace community's current schism over the novel coronavirus.

In our second hour, we spoke with Prof. Richard D. Wolff about America's political and economic response to the coronavirus, and what we should learn from the changes China has made over recent decades as they've risen to the status first of a major global accomplice to the United States' economic policies, and then a major competitor to the United States' geopolitical ambitions in the Pacific, Eurasia, and Africa.

In our third hour, we were joined by Ali Abunimah to take a fresh look at the conflicts between the US and Iran, Palestine, and Syria in recent decades. Afterward, we spoke with Sputnik correspondent Ilona Pfeffer about how the German government has handled the pandemic, and how German society views their government's response.

