Contradictory Models Muddling US COVID Reopening, Response

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about what Biden should do - and what he likely will do - this election. We also talked about health and diet, Venezuela's politics foreign and domestic, and the United States' treatment of China.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - Margaret Kimberly is a Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | New York, Biden, and Michelle Obama Blaming Black Voters

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath, Registered Master Herbalist and Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry | Health/Diet Strategies in the Fight Against COVID-19

Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for By Any Means Necessary | Venezuela Foils US-Backed Mercenaries/COVID Containment

Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Nationally Syndicated Columnist and Host of The Critical Hour | Biden & Democratic Leadership Failures

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Chicago & China

In our first hour, we were joined by Margaret Kimberley to talk about how New York is dealing with COVID, how Michelle Obama's criticism of black voters shouldn't surprise anyone, and where Biden might go this election year.

In our second hour, we were joined by Dr. Lakisha Jenkins to talk about the endocannabinoid system and diet strategies during this pandemic. Next, we spoke with Wyatt Reed about Venezuela, Maduro, and the latest news on Juan Guaido.

In our third hour, we spoke with Wilmer Leon about Biden's candidacy and what Democrats should be doing to lead during this crisis. After we spoke with Stephen Lendman about the situation in Chicago, as well as the ongoing ratcheting up of tensions with China.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com