Italy Reports Lowest Death Toll Since Lockdowns Began as The Country Begins to Reopen

Guests:
Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy Update
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Tara Reade
Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live and host of Freight Broker Live | May Day Nationwide Truckers' Protest
Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Economic Shutdown as Natural Response
Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | American Exceptionalism Scars Both Victim And Victimizer
We were joined by Andrew Spannaus to talk about the latest in Italy as the country's regions begin to reopen. After we spoke with Ted Rall about the Tara Reade scandal.
In our second hour, we also talked to Stephen Oatley about the truckers' protests this past May Day over rock-bottom rates in the industry.
In our third hour, we spoke with Mark Frost about whether the economic shutdown is a natural response, or if government intervention makes a difference. For our last half hour, we were joined by Danny Sjursen to talk about the contradictions that compromise America's foreign policy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)