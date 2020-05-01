Official Says DC May Be in Lockdown Until August as White House Raises Death Estimates to 100,000

Guests:
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst | Anti-Chinese Bellicosity
Daniel Lazare - Journalist, Author of several books about the US Constitution and American urban policy | US' Disastrous Int'l Response to COVID-19
Aaron Rice - Founder and CEO at Virtual Reality Collaboration Lab | VirBela, VR Collaboration Space
Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of 'American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News' | NY State Dems 'Can' Bernie
Taylor Hudak - Journalist, Activist, and the Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Julian Assange and Roger Stone
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly Wrapup
In our first hour, we were joined by Caleb Maupin to discuss the labor history of May Day and the two-faced nature of the United States' relationship with China. After we were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about the United States' devastating international response to the spread of other countries, most notably Iran.
In our second hour, we spoke with Aaron Rice about VirBELA, a workspace and collaborative environment in virtual reality, along with the advent of virtual spaces and the shift to working remotely and online. Afterward, we spoke with Danny Haiphong about the New York State Democratic Party's decision to cancel its primaries, and Bernie Sanders condemnation and response.
In our third hour, we spoke with Taylor Hudak about more recent allegations of Wikileaks collusion with the Trump campaign and an update on Julian Assange's treatment and case. Afterward, we had a failed interview with Tom Luongo about the show's coverage of the coronavirus and the topic of continuing the lockdowns.
