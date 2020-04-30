Fauci Says Second Wave 'Inevitable' as Many Grow Weary of Lockdown

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the latest revelations that Michael Flynn's own defense team was colluding with investigators against him, American antagonism towards China, localism, and making masks.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | General Flynn & Michael Steele

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Trump-Approved Israeli Annexation

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, former Wall Street analyst | Chinagate is the New Russiagate & Decentralized and Localized

Kate Cho - Volunteer Organizer at MakeMasks.org with a background in Public Health | Making Masks

Jacqueline Luqman - Co-host of By Any Means Necessary, Co-founder of Luqman Nation | COVID-19 and Structural Inequality

In our first hour we spoke with Alexander Mercouris about General Michael Flynn and the revelation that his defense team had been working with investigators, apparently to effectively frame Flynn as a part of the wider Russiagate hysteria dominating the headlines in late 2016 and early 2017.

In our second hour, we spoke with Stephen Lendman about world politics and the coronavirus, and then with Michael Krieger about the United States' recent antagonism towards China, the foundations of our economy and our status as what he calls a 'financial empire', and the resurgence of localism as central sources of power increasingly fail to provide much-needed assistance in times growing crisis.

In our third hour, we were joined by Kate Cho from MakeMasks.org to talk about the work their organization is doing creating and distributing masks. After that, we spoke with Jacqueline Luqman about structural inequality and who the coronavirus is hitting in this pandemic.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com