Preparing for Another Wave of COVID-19… And COVID-19 Conflict

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the contradictions and turnabouts in American foreign policy, before and after the COVID-19 crisis. We also talked extensively about the schismatic coronavirus debate in the anti-war community.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Improving COVID-19 Communication

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | American Militarism's Strange Bedfellows

Grady Gibson - Student at University of Wisconsin | Wisconsin Protests

Michael Nevradakis - Host of Dialogos Radio, Teacher at the American College of Greece | Greece Update

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Beginning of the End of US Energy Independence

We were joined in our first hour by Maram Susli to talk about the internecine fights in the anti-war community right now over the issue of the extent and severity of the novel coronavirus, and whether the political and social response has been proportional to the virus's threat.

In our second hour, we were joined by Danny Sjursen to talk about the United States' strangely self-perpetuating cycle of antagonism towards upstart nations around the world. Afterward, we spoke with Grady Gibson about his coverage of an anti-coronavirus protest on the University of Wisconsin campus.

In our third hour, we were joined by Scott Ritter to talk about how the United States has failed to give its oil industry the business model it would need to cope in the volatile era we're entering after the novel coronavirus.

