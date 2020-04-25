Trump Coming Under Fire For 'Inject Disinfectant' Comments About COVID-19

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the journalistic, logistical, and economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Anna Brees - Former BBC Reporter, New Media Consultant | Journalism at Home

Glenna Cush - Business Consultant, Mentor and Small Business Owner | PPP 2.0

Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live | Trucking Industry Instability & Protests

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly Wrapup

We were joined in our first hour by Anna Brees to talk about life under lockdown, how her life and work have changed since moving into lockdown, and what she'd recommend you do to keep your head about you and maintain stability in crazy times.

We were joined in our second hour by Glenna Cush to talk about the rollout of the small business loan program, and then by Stephen Oatley to talk about the state of the trucking industry and recent protests after trackers have had to operate at a loss as they supply almost all of the USA's goods.

We were joined for our last half-hour by Tom Luongo to talk about the state of the world market and whether it's worthwhile for us to continue the lockdowns despite the threat of rampant poverty, production shortfalls, rising restlessness and the threat of potential world supply crises.

