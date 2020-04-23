As Georgia's Governor Announces Reopenings, Pres Trump Pushes Back

Guests:
Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Effects of Negative Oil Prices on the Middle East
Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | Did COVID Trigger the Crash of Capitalism?
Whitney Webb - MintPress News Journalist | Epstein Victim Interview & IC Surveillance Response to COVID
We were joined by Maram Susli to discuss the United States' war stance in the Middle East as it faces optical and logistical challenges with the spread of the coronavirus in bases and naval vessels.
In our second hour we spoke with Richard Wolff about capitalism, the nature of cyclical economic collapses, whether the coronavirus should be seen as a once-a-century medical event or a once-a-decade economic event, and what Richard thinks about the role that technology plays in displacing the nature of labor around the world.
We were joined by Whitney Webb to talk about her recent interview with Maria Farmer, the FBI's reported knowledge of illicit activity by Epstein, and her latest reporting on the US's expansion of its surveillance policies under the spread of COVID-19.
