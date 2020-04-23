California's Coronavirus Cases Increasing After Weeks of Growth Reduction

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | British Political Update
Lee Camp - American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist | Broadcasting Under Lockdown
Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Ultra-Orthodox Lockdown Life in NYC
Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Bernie Goes Full Establishment
Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Neoliberalism in Africa
We were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about the latest in British news as the British government's response to the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow.
In our second hour, we were joined by RT's Lee Camp to talk about how Redacted Tonight has adapted to the spread of the novel coronavirus and what life's been like for him personally. Afterward, we spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about the Jewish Orthodox community's life during the pandemic as well as the issue of Israel and the problems of racializing Jewish identity.
For our last hour, we were joined by Niko House and Danny Sjursen. With Niko we discussed Bernie Sanders' pivot after his campaign end to support Joe Biden. With Danny we talked about US interventionism in Africa and problems in the continent stemming from the novel coronavirus.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
