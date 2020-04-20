US COVID Deaths Pass 40,000 As Many Begin to Fear a Second Wave

Guests:
Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | US Geopolitics and Bellicosity Against China
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Accusations of China's COVID-19 Culpability
Tyler Nixon - Archivist, Activist, Technologist, Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Roger Stone Status & Update
We were joined by frequent guest Stephen Lendman to talk about the United States' recent tentative position on Chinese culpability for the creation of the virus, along with the US's continued war standing.
We were joined by former UN weapons inspector and WMD whistleblower Scott Ritter to talk about Pres. Trump's veiled accusations of China's responsibility for the creation or dissemination of the novel coronavirus, how this reminds Scott of Iraq and the WMDs, and where the US might go with its muted aggressive footing.
We were joined by a legal counsel to Roger Stone to talk about his case and the judge, the nature of the political system bringing down the hammer on him, and how he's doing psychologically.
