Trump Claims 'Total Authority' to Act in COVID-19 Crisis

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about Trump claiming 'total authority' as he presides over the federal government's efforts to stem the growth of the coronavirus. We also talked more about COVID disinformation and world governments' actions.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | COVID Response and Disinfo

Gareth Porter - Investigative journalist, author and policy analyst specializing in US national security policy | Trump's Neoliberalism

Dr. Jared Ball - Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD., and Author | The Nature of Wealth After the Pandemic

Zoltan Istvan - Libertarian candidate for Vice President, ran in 2016 as a member of his Transhumanist Party | Libertarian Transhumanism

We were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the Russian Federation's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country was one of the first to lock down its borders. We also discussed the spread of false information on the coronavirus.

Later we were joined by Gareth Porter to talk about the US government's neoliberal response to the spread of the virus, with many Americans seeing only a small handout while 'the economy' gets trillions.

We were joined in our last hour by Dr. Jared Ball to talk about the changing nature of wealth as the Federal Reserve tries to keep a comatose economy alive, and risks breakdown as it appears to reveal the structural flaws in the current global economic configuration.

For our last segment, we were joined by Libertarian Transhumanist Zoltan Istvan to talk about his move from the Republican to the Libertarian parties, what transhumanism means in practical terms, and what we should be doing better in the coronavirus crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com