Fed Bank President Warns of 18 Months of Rolling Shutdowns

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the future of the left following the failed ascendancy of Bernie Sanders. We also talked about the oil market, Britain's political climate, the US's sanctions, and fitness and nutrition during the lockdown.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist and Author of 'Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents' | Post-Bernie Left Wing

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Britain's Political Climate

David L. Franklin - ACE-certified Personal Trainer and Precision Nutrition Coach based in Washington, DC | Staying Healthy at Home

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian-ish | OPEC+ Oil Deal & Market Consequences

Abdushahid Luqman - Political analyst and Co-Founder and Editor of Luqman Nation | Sanctions on Cuba & Venezuela

Jamarl Thomas - Host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik | Post-Bernie Left

We were joined by Margaret Kimberley and later Jamarl Thomas to discuss the future of the progressive movement after longtime figurehead Bernie Sanders effectively dropped out of the presidential race. We looked at what can be done better and where the policy conversation needs to shift.

We were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about the political situation in Britain. With a new lackluster Leader of Labour, and Boris Johnson fresh out of the hospital, we also discussed how it feels with the nation shut down.

We were joined by David L. Franklin to talk about some practical steps you can take as you're in lockdown. After that we were joined by Mark Frost to compare drummers Ginger Baker and Keith Moon, and to look at the consequences of the deal between OPEC, Russia, and the United States to cut oil production after over a failed deal between OPEC and Russia last month.

We were joined by Abdushahid Luqman to talk about the sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela, which continue despite the medical crisis as well as America's political situation more broadly.

