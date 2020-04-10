Register
14:09 GMT10 April 2020
    Fault Lines

    Bernie Sanders Drops Out of the Presidential Race

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked Bernie Sanders' end to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, the future of world power, America's supply chain problems, and the gloomy symmetries between the 1918 flu and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Guests:

    Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | What a multipolar world order looks like

    Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race

    Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live and host of Freight Broker Live | Supply chain problems in the USA

    Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race

    Peter Kuznik - Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University | Comparing COVID-19 to the 1918 flu

    We were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about what a multipolar world order looks like in the period following the financial crisis and the gradual deterioration of the United States as world hegemon.

    Later in the show, we were joined by Niko House and Dr. Bill Honigman to discuss Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race. Lee argued with Garland and Niko about whether the progressive base was big enough to get Sanders in as the nominee, and Bill Honigman recommended that we go easier on Bernie over not defending himself against the DNC's abuses.

    We were joined by Stephen Oatley to talk about logistics. We looked at what the novel coronavirus has done to the trucking industry in the USA, with freight prices dropping as major organizations and businesses close their doors and drop consumer demand with them.

    We spoke with Peter Kuznik about the 1918 flu, and the global similarities between COVID-19 and last century's global pandemic. We looked at the potential impacts of uninhibited spread in the developing world and talked about the economic and political solutions we might need to seize on to make it through this situation.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    economics, logistics, Bernie Sanders, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
